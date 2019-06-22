Dunedin and Palm Beach Play Game Three in Clearwater this Evening

June 22, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





GAME TWO WIN: Dunedin defeated Palm Beach by the final of 6-3 in game two of the four game weekend series last night. The Cardinals took the lead first in the top of the fourth and added two more runs in the top of the sixth to take the 3-0 lead. The Blue Jays chipped away with a run in the sixth and seventh innings, and took the lead when Kacy Clemens ripped a three run homerun to right to give the Blue Jays the 6-3 lead. RHP Graham Spraker started for Dunedin and tossed five innings, giving up one earned run on five hits. Righty Emerson Jimenez tossed two scoreless for the Jays out of the pen securing his first win of the year. Javier Hernandez drove in a run in his Dunedin debut with Alejandro Kirk and Demi Orimoloye driving in runs as well.

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the Palm Beach Cardinals for the third time in 2019. Tonight's matchup is the fifth game in an abbreviated six game homestand to open up the second half of play in the Florida State League. Since 2014, Dunedin has posted a 23-18 winning record, including winning two of the last three season series against the Advanced-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The two clubs will play a four game set in Jupiter, FL. on the weekend on July 25th. Dunedin comes into tonight's game having won six of eight, nine of 12, and 15 of 21 dating back to May 28th.

MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME: Despite not having the capabilities of playing at Dunedin Stadium because of a ballpark renovation project, Dunedin has made the most of their temporary home of Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. The Blue Jays check into tonight's contest with a 20-14 home record. The 20 wins are the most at this point in a season dating back to the 2004 ballclub that won 25 games to the date of June 22nd, 2014.

