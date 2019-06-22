Clutch Pitching Leads the Way to a Dunedin Victory

CLEARWATER, FL. - It was a low scoring affair where the Blue Jays muster three hits on the hot Saturday night, but the Blue Jays pushed through as they have done some many times this year to get the win.

Nick Allgeyer made his first appearance since playing in the All-Star game over the break, and he lived up to his selection and some. He got out of a bases loaded jam in the first inning by striking out Nolan Gorman and getting Dennis Ortega to fly out. A three up and three down second settled Allgeyer in for the rest of the game as he continued his dominance. The Blue Jays took the lead in the 2nd inning from the bat of the scorching hot Demi Orimoloye. He smashed a solo home run over the left center field wall to make it 1-0. It was his second home run of the series and two in as many days.

Allgeyer pitched the middle innings with minimal trouble as he finished the outing with no runs allowed and just five hits to his credit. He would lower his ERA to 2.63 on the season, and put himself in line for the win. Dunedin helped to extend the lead with another Demi Orimoloye RBI on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded, and a wild pitch plated Alejandro Kirk to go ahead 3-0.

The three runs would prove to be enough at the end of the day even with the Cardinals threatening in the 7th. Connor Law came in to pitch to shut the door on Palm Beach. He was able to get one out, but he unfortunately gave up two runs and left the bases loaded for Brad Wilson to work out of. Brad Wilson got Luken Baker to fly out to shallow right field to keep the runner at third. Nolan Gorman came up to try to tie the game, but Wilson stayed locked in and struck out the top prospect to end the inning. The Blue Jays would not record a hit the rest of the way, but Wilson did much of the same in the 8th and 9th inning. He struck out four of the eight batters he faced, and he picked up his sixth save of the year in his longest outing of the season with 37 pitches thrown. The Blue Jays picked up their 44th win on the year and their third win of the second half.

Dunedin will look to close out the series Sunday at 1:00 PM before going into an off day on Monday.

