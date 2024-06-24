Dukes Retro Night and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Two Pre-Game Concerts, Country Night and Fireworks Show Highlight Upcoming Homestand

June 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their first homestand of the second half tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Salt Lake Bees, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, June 25 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, June 26 at 12:05 pm

Youth Summer Program Day

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, June 27 at 6:35 pm

Magazine giveaway, courtesy of Albuquerque The Magazine

Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation - In partnership with Major League Baseball and the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation, the Isotopes will help raise awareness about children's safety, well-being and educational opportunities. There will also be a limited quantity of baseball cards given out to fans upon entry.

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, June 28 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Cowbell giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau (first 3,000 fans)

Nathaniel Krantz Pre-Game Concert in the Berm from 5:15-6:05 pm, presented by The Dirty Bourbon

Country Night - Hey, y'all! Come on down to Isotopes Park to enjoy line dancing and other country themed fun!

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, June 29 at 6:35 pm

Dukes Retro Night - A blast from the past as the Isotopes wear throwback Dukes jerseys!

Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Join us for a Pre-Game on-field ceremony as we honor former Dukes' catcher/manager Mike Scioscia who will be in attendance

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Champion Xpress Carwash (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, June 30 at 6:05 pm

Gates open at 4:30 pm

Faith & Family Night - Come enjoy a celebration of all faiths at the ballpark!

Multi-Church Worship Team Pre-Game Worship Concert featuring Lino Chavez and Tamra Aragon in the Berm from 4:45-5:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

