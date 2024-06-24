Reno Aces Upcoming Homestand Features Jurassic World Night, Dog Day, and Fireworks Friday at Greater Nevada Field

June 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, beginning on Tuesday, June 25th.

This week, fans are invited to join the fun at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces homestand features Jurassic World Night, Dog Day, and Fireworks Friday!

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Friday, June 28 th - vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club at 6:35 p.m.

Every Friday home game will feature pre-, during, and post-game fireworks.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Jurassic World Night presented by Nevada Donor Network

Saturday, June 29 th - vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club at 6:35 p.m.

Travel to Isla Nebular at Greater Nevada Field on this prehistoric inspired night, featuring an animatronic raptor for fans to greet on the concourse.

Custom Jurassic World inspired jerseys will be worn on-field and auctioned for charity. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "Auction" to 21003.

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be based on the Jurassic universe from the films.

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net

Tuesday, June 25 th - vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club at 6:35 p.m.

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

June's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5

Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM

$10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM

The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available.

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM :

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.