Aviators Outfielder Seth Brown Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (June 17-23)

June 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that outfielder Seth Brown was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (June 17-23). Brown is the second Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2024. He joins outfielder Daz Cameron (April 29 - May 5).

The outfielder appeared in four games against Tacoma at Cheney Stadium (June 20-23) and batted .444 (8-for-18) with two doubles, three home runs, 7 RBI, seven runs scored, 1.056 slugging percentage and 1.530 OPS. He was 3-for-5, stolen base, two home runs, 4 RBI against the Rainiers on June 22 and 4-for-6, two doubles, 2 RBI, two runs scored in the Aviators 20-10 victory on Sunday, June 23.

Brown began the season with Oakland and appeared in 63 games with five home runs and 15 RBI. He was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 18. He was drafted by Oakland in the 19th round of June 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He has played in parts of six Major League seasons with the A's (2019-2024). He established career-highs in 2022 in games played (150), at bats (500), hits (115), home runs (25) and RBI (73).

In the inaugural season at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019), Brown appeared in 112 games for the Aviators and recorded 72 extra-base hits (29 doubles, six triples, 37 home runs) and 104 RBI. He was promoted to Oakland and made his Major League debut.

The Aviators, 37-38, will open a nine-game homestand against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Tuesday-Sunday, June 25-30. Las Vegas will then host the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a three-game series from Monday-Wednesday, July 1-3.

