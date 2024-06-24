First Half PCL Champion Space Cowboys Start Second Half against Tacoma

SUGAR LAND, TX - After concluding a trip to El Paso where they clinched the first-half Pacific Coast League title and won their series 4-2, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to Constellation Field to start a six-game series from Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30 with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

The homestand begins with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas available throughout the night. It is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United Health Care. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Special for the series opener against Tacoma, it's Peanut Free Night, complete with a deep clean of the ballpark and a peanut-free concession menu.

Wednesday, June 26 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

It is Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field. Additionally, bring your four-legged friend out for Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Prior to the first pitch, the Space Cowboys will present a check to Fort Bend County Pride with the proceeds from Pride Night that occurred on June 12.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, June 27 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

Get the weekend started early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call.

Discounted hot corner tickets are available in partnership with ESPN 97.5 FM for Thursday night. Discounted hot corner tickets can be purchased for just $9.25 each using the code ESPN925 presented by ESPN 97.5 and 92.5. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Friday, June 28 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

It's Ladies Night presented by Buff City Soap. Kendra Scott and Buff City Soap will be on site with popup shops on the concourse. Enjoy an optional Wine Tasting add-on including five (5) tastings for $20 or an optional Wine Tasting + Gift Bundle add-on including a Kendra Scott necklace, five (5) wine tastings and a Buff City Soap gift pack for $89. (NOTE: Add-ons do not include game ticket; must have game ticket to enter). Learn more about Ladies Night here.

Also, to kick off the weekend, the Space Cowboys are entering an alternate timeline on Friday night by wearing their Fauxback jerseys. The caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys represent a time 'when they existed' in the decades of the past. Fans can also stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. Gates will open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Saturday, June 29 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Soccer Jersey Giveaway presented by H-E-B on another 'Dulces de Sugar Land' night presented by H-E-B. After the game, there will be a Tribute to the Queen of Tejano Postgame Concert presented by Bud Light, where fans are able to head down to the field at Constellation Field. Concert admission is included with a game ticket. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Cristina Amaro, the lead singer of the 'Tribute to the Queen of Tejano' group, will sing the National Anthem pregame.

Sunday, June 30 vs. Tacoma @ 6:05 pm

Sunday's series finale against Tacoma is also Star Wars Night, with character appearances, themed music and more. Gates will open at 5:00 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Don't forget to arrive early for Orion's Kids Day where you can get player autographs and play pregame catch on the field from 5:00 pm to 5:20 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets. Tickets for the Pacific Coast League Championship Series will go on sale on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:00 am CT.

