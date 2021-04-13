Duggar, Vosler team up to down AÃ¢ÂÂs in 10-inning exhibition

The top five spots in the Giants' batting order combined to go 14-for-24 with eight runs scored, eight RBIs, and six extra-base hits. CF Steven Duggar went 4-for-5 with three singles, a double, two runs, and an RBI while 2B Jason Vosler went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Giants' No. 28 prospect C Ricardo Genoves launched a two-run, pinch-hit home run into the ACE Hardware Home Run Terrace to make it 9-2 in the ninth inning.

Giants pitchers totaled 15 strikeouts, highlighted by RHP Dominic Leone striking out the side in the seventh and LHP Conner Menez striking out five in the final two innings.

LHP Alex Wood, making his second rehab start at the Alternate Site, struck out five and allowed two runs in four innings of work.

As part of some exhibition oddities, A's starter Parker Dunshee was removed with two down in the bottom of the fourth inning but re-entered in the fifth. Additionally, 9.5 innings were played despite the home club leading after 27 outs.

The clubs will play 10 more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with eight more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Friday, April 16.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

