Ducks Win Pitchers Duel

April 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Lynchburg Hillcats today for game 2 of the series. Both teams struggled to get the bats going throughout the game, with Lynchburg only getting two hits and the Woodies with four. The Woodies were able to string a couple of hits together in the bottom of the 8th inning to score a run. Starting with a Specht single, followed by Smith reaching on a fielder's choice by the shortstop. Vargas hits a double to center field to score Smith.

Jachec earned the loss after pitching 1 inning giving up 2 hits and 1 run for Lynchburg.

Trentadue was awarded the win for the Wood Ducks (5.0 IP, 0 H, and 5 K). Catcher, Julian Brock for the Wood Ducks was able to throw out two Hillcat baserunners trying to steal second (1st and 3rd inning).

The Wood Ducks host the Lynchburg Hillcats for game 3 tomorrow at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm.

