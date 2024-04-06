Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.6 at Augusta

April 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at SRP Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes gets the nod for Columbia and Augusta works righty Adam Maier.

The Fireflies 2024 home slate begins Tuesday, April 9 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm. Tickets for the season are on sale now. Go to ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information about promotions and ticket pricing for this summer.

NO EARNED RUNS SCORE IN OPENING DAY DUEL: The Fireflies pitching staff was up to the task on Opening Night. The club didn't allow an earned run and fanned 14 Augusta GreenJackets hitters in a 2-1 loss at SRP Park Friday evening. Mauricio Veliz started the game off fanning the first six hitters he saw. He ceded a run in the third inning after allowing a double to start the inning then issuing three-consecutive one out walks. He got out of the inning after Diego Benitez rolled over a pitch, grounding into a 4-3 double play. The righty left the ball game with nine punchouts across five innings. He allowed two unearned runs off three hits before leaving the game to the bullpen. Jacob Widener started right where Veliz left off, fanning five and allowing a single hit in two frames before Connor Fenlong closed out the game without allowing a run in the eighth.

WELCOME BACK JESUS: The Fireflies are holding a homecoming party for 2024 manager Jesus Azuaje, who was the club's hitting coach in 2021 and 2022. Columbia's manager also spent a brief time with the Capital City Bombers in 1996. Azuaje piloted the ACL Royals to a 31-25 record in 2023. 2023 was the first time Azuaje managed a team since 2011 when he coached the AZL Mariners and the Clinton LumberKings.

SPINNING ZEROS: To kick-off the season, the bullpen was perfect, working three scoreless frames with five punchouts. If that weren't enough, Mauricio Veliz was on the hook for the loss after allowing just two, unearned runs in a five inning start to pair with nine strikeouts. Neither team scored an earned run Friday.

TODAY'S TOP HITS: The Fireflies 2024 roster is brimming with talent, including the Royals top prospect and the 2023 draft's eighth overall pick Blake Mitchell. The Texas native is a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year and heads a catching room with returner Dionmy Salon and International signee Gabriel Silva. The Royals second round pick, Blake Wolters is also on the roster this season. Wolters hit a record 98.4 MPH with his fastball at a Super 60 clinic as he burst onto the scene out of Illinois. The Fireflies are also returning their middle infield with the Royals' 28th-best prospect Daniel Vazquez and one of the Fireflies top run producers since 2022, Lizandro Rodriguez manning the helm. In addition to that, top international prospects Erick Torres and Jhonny Perdomo are joining the Fireflies roster for the 2024 season. Both hit above .300 last year in the ACL.

I'M COMING HOME: The Fireflies kick-off their home slate of games Tuesday at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The game will have Miller Lite $2 Tuesday specials and kick-off a promotion-laden homestand that includes NASCAR Night on Budweiser Thirsty Thursday presented by Darlington Raceway, The Fireflies Tour (Mason's Version) presented by One More Go Physical Therapy & Wellness, Princess Knight presented by Republic Services concluding with a dazzling fireworks display and closing out the week with a sensory safe Sunday with post-game run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and a full-team autograph session.

BACK FOR MORE: This year the Fireflies have 13 returners to their roster, the second most in a single season in franchise history. The pitching staff returns Felix Arronde, Eduardo Herrera, Chase Isbell, Logan Martin, Hunter Patteson, NIcholas Regalado, Emmanuel Reyes, Mauricio Veliz and Jacob Widener and the returning hitters are Dionmy Salon, Austin Charles, Lizandro Rodriguez, Daniel Vazquez, Brennon McNair and Erick Pena.

