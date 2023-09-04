Ducks Waddle off to Labor Day Victory

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 12-11 in walk-off fashion on Monday afternoon in the final game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster opened the game with three first inning runs off Ducks starter Justin Alintoff on RBI singles by Wilson Garcia and Trayvon Robinson and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Chris Proctor. Alex Dickerson answered in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run to center field off Barnstormers starter Nile Ball.

Andretty Cordero's RBI single to right in the second and Melvin Mercedes' two-run homer to right in the fourth pushed the Barnstormers lead up to four at 6-2. However, Brantley Bell drilled a grand slam over the left field fence in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game at six.

The 'Stormers took the lead back in the fifth on a sac fly to left off the bat of Jack Conley. However, a five-run fifth put the Ducks in front 11-7, with Bell's three-run double down the left field line, Joe DeCarlo's RBI double to left-center and an error that plated DeCarlo doing the damage.

Yeison Coca's solo homer to center in the sixth and Cordero's RBI single to center in the eighth closed the gap to two. Then in the ninth, an RBI single to left by Shawon Dunston Jr. and a throwing error that scored Conley tied the game at 11. Long Island responded in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases on two singles and a walk before DeCarlo was hit by a pitch to force home Alejandro De Aza with the winning run.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Alintoff pitched five innings, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and a walk with one strikeout. Ball lasted four and one-third innings, giving up 11 runs (10 earned) on 11 hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Jose Jose (6-2) got the win despite yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits in the ninth while striking out two. Mike Adams (3-5) suffered the loss, conceding the winnings run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

Every Duck had at least one hit in the game. De Aza led the team with four hits and scored three runs. Bell picked up two hits while driving in seven runs, scoring twice and drawing a walk. Carlos Castro added three hits and two runs.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the Spire City Ghost Hounds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Fans can follow the action live on Flo Baseball. Left-hander Kyle Lobstein (4-5, 5.63) gets the start for the Ducks against a Ghost Hounds starter to be determined.

