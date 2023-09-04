Barnstormers Drop Slugfest

On an afternoon that produced 34 hits, the game was decided in a different manner.

Mike Adams hit Joe DeCarlo with a pitch to force home the winning run as the Long Island Ducks knocked off the Lancaster Barnstormers, 12-11, in the finale of a four-game weekend series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

With York defeating High Point, 9-6, the lead over the Revolution has dipped to one game in the North race. Southern Maryland could also pull to within a game with a win over Gastonia on Monday Night.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Alejandro de Aza singled into right field off Adams (3-5). Carlos Castro lined a base hit into left. Brantley Bell walked to load the bases, and Adams plunked DeCarlo with a 2-2 offering to force home DeAza with the winner.

Bell had staked Long Island to an 11-7 lead, driving in seven runs between the fourth and fifth innings on a grand slam and three-run double.

Yeison Coca belted a homer to center in the sixth to narrow the gap to three. Andretty Cordero picked up his second RBI of the game in the eighth inning to make it 11-9. Jose Jose (6-2) entered in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the weekend, but the Barnstormers were able to reach him for two runs. Chad Sedio, pinch hitting for Ofreidy Gomez, looped a one-out single into left center. Jack Conley smashed a base hit into left, sending Sedio to third, and Shawon Dunston, Jr. singled to left, Lancaster's 19th hit of the game, to make it 11-10. Melvin Mercedes stroked a grounder to short. Ruben Tejada got a delayed force at second, and Scott Kelly made a wild throw to first that allowed Conley to score the tying run.

De Aza had four hits, and Carlos Castro added three out of Long Island's total of 15. Four Barnstormers - Mercedes, Cordero, Wilson Garcia and Dunston had three apiece.

The Barnstormers will open a three-game series against Staten Island on Tuesday. Dominic DiSabatino (3-8) will start for Lancaster against left-hander Jesse Remington (6-5). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Cordero extended his hitting streak to 15 games, tying Lancaster' season high...Sedio and Anthony Peroni had successful pinch hits, only the fourth and fifth for Lancaster on the year...Garcia is batting .396 in his last 29 games...Lancaster played for the fifth straight game without Ariel Sandoval...Cordero has 31 hits and Mercedes 28 against Long Island in 19 games this season...Alex Dickerson hit his eighth homer against the Barnstormers in the first inning.

