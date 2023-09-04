Atlantic League Names August Player/Pitcher of the Month

September 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League today named Angel Aguilar of Staten Island as its Player of the Month while pitchers Zach Mort of Gastonia and Brandon Leibrandt of High Point share the Pitcher of the Month award. All three players have boosted their respective teams' chances of winning the second half of their respective divisions.

Aguilar, a shortstop, led the Atlantic League with a .416 batting average in August, collecting 42 hits in 101 at-bats with seven home runs and 23 RBI. The 28-year-old also posted the league's best marks in runs scored (32), hits (42), total bases (72), slugging percentage (.713) and OPS (1.196).

Mort, 26, was 3-0 in August with a 1.75 ERA in collecting wins over Lexington and York and a win at Long Island. A righty, Mort fanned 37 hitters in 25.2 innings including tying the league-high with 14 strikeouts vs. York on August 17. He tied for the Atlantic League lead with 37 strikeouts in the month. Mort is 12-2 on the year with a 4.52 ERA for the South Division-leading Honey Hunters.

Leibrandt, 30, also went 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA for High Point in August. He won starts against Long Island, at Lexington and at Southern Maryland, allowing two or fewer earned runs in all five starts in August. The left-hander struck out 30 batters in 28 innings while allowing just 19 hits and six walks. Leibrandt is 3-2 on the year with a 3.83 ERA.

"Each of these players has elevated their clubs to contend for pennants in the second half of the season," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "Angel, Zach and Brandon exemplify the competitive excellence of our players as well as each of our teams as we head towards the postseason."

NOTEWORTHY AUGUST ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Charleston's Dwight Smith, Jr. hit .396 in August while York's Tomo Otosaka posted a .382 average... Staten Island's Chris Brito led the league with nine home runs and 30 RBI in the month... Staten Island's Christian Capuano went 4-0 in August with a 2.43 ERA in five starts and held opponents to a league-best .204 average... Long Island's Robert Stock and Charleston's Joe Testa each tied with Mort for the league lead with 37 August strikeouts... Lancaster's Mike Adams led all pitchers with six saves... Lancaster's Brent Teller posted a 1.00 WHIP in August, allowing just 32 baserunners (24 hits, 8 BB) in 32 innings of work.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.