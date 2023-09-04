2023 Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP Voting Underway

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers have teamed up to present the 2023 Long Island Ducks MVP Award. Fans can vote once per day from now through Saturday, September 16, for the Ducks player they believe should be this year's Most Valuable Player.

Fans wishing to cast their ballot may do so and selecting the player they feel is most deserving. The player with the most fan votes will receive a commemorative gift from Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers prior to the Ducks game against the High Point Rockers on Sunday, September 17, which is Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola.

The following are this year's nominees, listed alphabetically by last name (stats through September 3):

Right-Handed Pitcher Al Alburquerque Albuquerque has been one of the Atlantic League's best relievers in 2023. The seven-year MLB veteran ranks fourth in the Atlantic League and second on the Ducks with 46 appearances. He's also tied with teammate Kevin Quackenbush for the most wins among Ducks relievers and third-most wins overall on the team with six this season, losing just one time. His 15 holds are also tied for the league lead and six more than any other Ducks player. In 40.1 innings, he has walked just 10 batters and struck out 41 while recording six saves in the process.

Catcher Joe DeCarlo DeCarlo has had a strong second season with the Ducks at the plate. The catcher/third baseman has launched 14 home runs this season, tying his career-high set in 2016 with High-A Bakersfield (Seattle Mariners). Additionally, he has set career-highs in RBIs (59) and doubles (26). He has totaled a .270 batting average with 53 runs, 93 hits, three triples, 50 walks and an .857 OPS. Recently, DeCarlo reached base safely in 23 consecutive games during the month of August, posting a .981 OPS during the streak.

Outfielder Alex Dickerson Dickerson has been one of the Atlantic League's top players in his first season with the Flock. The six-year MLB veteran leads the Ducks and ranks in the league's Top 10 in five different categories. He is second in slugging percentage (.588), third in OPS (.991) and eighth in batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.403) and home runs (23). Additionally, his 81 RBIs are good for second on the team and eighth in the Atlantic League, one behind teammate Sam Travis. Dickerson has also been a terrific defender, committing just three errors in the outfield all season long.

Left-Handed Pitcher Jose Jose Jose's second season with the Ducks has seen impressive numbers from the southpaw. He leads the Flock and ranks second in the Atlantic League with 49 appearances, trailing only Gastonia's Bryan Blanton (51). The Dominican Republic native also leads all Ducks relievers in innings pitched (50.2) and strikeouts (49). He has walked only 14 batters this season, recording nine holds and four saves while holding opponents to a .242 batting average. Jose posted a 1.93 ERA in 10 games during the month of June and a 2.25 ERA over 11 appearances in July.

Right-Handed Pitcher Robert Stock Stock joined the Ducks in mid-June and has been one of the best pitchers in the Atlantic League since. He ranks third in the league with a 3.49 ERA, seventh in WHIP (1.27) and eighth in opponents batting average (.247). His eight wins and 90 strikeouts lead the Flock, and he has lost just three times. In 90.1 innings of work, the four-year MLB veteran has walked 31 batters while conceding just five home runs over 14 starts. He also etched his name in Ducks history on July 18th when he tossed the second no-hitter in franchise history, defeating the Blue Crabs 4-0 in Southern Maryland.

Infielder Sam Travis Travis has been a regular in the Ducks lineup this season, his second with the Flock. He is tied with Dickerson for the team lead in games played (107) and leads the Flock at bats (406), ranking sixth in the Atlantic League in at bats as well. The three-year MLB veteran leads the Ducks with 82 RBIs and 119 hits, ranking seventh and 10th in the league, respectively, in those two categories. He also leads the Flock with 73 runs scored this year. Travis' totals for homers, RBIs and runs are all career-highs.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

