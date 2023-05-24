Ducks Take Game 2 of Series as FerryHawks Struggle to Build Momentum

The Staten Island FerryHawks lost to the Long Island Ducks 6-4 on Wednesday night in game two of a three game weekday series. While the rain fell, the game played on here in Staten Island.

The Ducks got out to an early 3-0 lead as they had a runner cross the plate in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd innings. However, the FerryHawks didn't waste any time as they roared back with 4-run 4th inning that started with Adrian Sanchez scoring on a wild pitch. That was followed up by RBIs from Cristian Santana, Jack Elliot, and Mikey Edelman to put Staten Island up by 1 run.

In the 6th, Long Island's Boog Powell singled to right to drive in Chris Cepeda and tie the game up at 4. The Ducks scoring didn't stop there as they tacked on another run in the 7th to break the tie and take a 5-4 lead.

Starter Ivan Pineyro (1-0) walked away with a no decision in a game where he pitched 5 innings, giving up 3 runs and striking out 5 batters. Williams Ramirez, who spent time with the FerryHawks last season, made his season debut out of the bullpen. He successfully held the Ducks at 5, but the FerryHawks unfortunately couldn't spark a rally and lost 6-4.

The FerryHawks and Ducks wrap up this series tomorrow with a special 11:00AM start time. It is "Education in Baseball Day" at SIUH Community Park and the FerryHawks are set to welcome over 4000+ students from schools across Staten Island!

