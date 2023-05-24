Ducks Score a Pair of Runs Late for the Comeback Victory Over Ferryhawks

May 24, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-4 on Wednesday evening in the second of a three-game midweek series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

The Ducks took an immediate 1-0 advantage against Staten Island starting pitcher Ivan Pineyro just two hitters into the contest courtesy of a one-out solo home run to left field by Adeiny Hechavarria. Long Island flexed their muscles once again in the second as Dustin Woodcock cracked a two-out home run with the bases empty to straightaway center field for a 2-0 cushion. The visitors made it 3-0 in their favor one inning later as Sam Travis plated Boog Powell with a sacrifice fly.

Staten Island sent eight men to the plate versus Long Island starting pitcher Wladimir Pinto and reliever Chris Cepeda and scored four times to take their first lead of the ballgame 4-3 by way of a wild pitch, run-scoring singles from Cristian Santana and Mikey Edelman, and an RBI fielder's choice by Jack Elliott. The Flock tied the game at four in the sixth courtesy of a run-scoring base knock from Powell, and one inning later took a 5-4 advantage thanks to Brian Goodwin's first run batted in as a member of the Ducks as he plated Travis with a single to right. Goodwin was at it again in the seventh showing patience at the plate, drawing a walk with the vases loaded that allowed Hechavarria to score and give the game its final score of 6-4.

Neither starting pitcher factored in the game's final outcome, with Pinto allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits over three and one-third innings pitched, walking two and striking out four, while Pineyro surrendered three runs on five hits (two home runs) in five innings of work, walking three and striking out one. Jose Jose (3-0) picked up the win in relief retiring all three batters he faced, striking out two in the process. Christian Allegretti (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up two runs on four hits in one and two-thirds innings on the mound. Kevin Quackenbush fired a scoreless ninth frame while striking out one for his team-leading sixth save of the season.

Travis led the offensive attack with three hits, including two doubles, a sacrifice fly, and a run scored.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley (1-0, 2.20) toes the rubber for Long Island against Staten Island right-hander Christian Capuano (3-0, 0.40).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 26, to begin a four-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The Ducks will be kicking off their 2013 Championship 10th Anniversary Series, and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ray Navarrete Oversized Baseball Cards. Navarrete himself will be in attendance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs. It's also a Tap Room Friday and Grand Slam Friday at the ballpark! Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.