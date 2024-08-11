Ducks Power Way to Series Victory over Revolution

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks split a single admission doubleheader with the York Revolution on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park, dropping game one 8-7 in eight innings before taking game two 4-2.

Joe Perez scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Zander Wiel in the second inning of game one, giving the Revolution a 1-0 lead. Ryan McBroom answered with a two-out, two-run double to left-center in the third off Revs starter Ethan Lindow, putting the Ducks in front 2-1.

York took a 5-2 lead with four two-out runs in the fifth off Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen, highlighted by David Washington's two-run double and RBI singles by Perez and Jacob Rhinesmith. Aaron Antonini crushed a solo homer to left field in the sixth, closing the gap to two. Then, a four-run seventh gave the Ducks a 7-5 lead, with JC Encarnacion's solo homer to right and Yoelquis Cespedes' three-run homer to right-center doing the damage.

The Revolution answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game on Perez's sac fly to center and Rhinesmith's RBI single up the middle. Alfredo Reyes scored the winning run in the eighth inning on a two-out passed ball.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Chen threw five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four. Lindow lasted six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Denny Bentley (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two. Tim Melville (0-1) took the loss, conceding the winning run on a walk and a hit by pitch despite striking out two in the eighth.

Encarnacion gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the third inning of game two with a two-run homer to right-center off Revolution starter Zach Neff. York closed to within 2-1 in the bottom of the frame on Rudy Martin Jr.'s sac fly to left off Ducks starter Sal Romano. Washington's solo homer to right in the fourth tied the game at two. Long Island jumped back in front for good in the sixth on a two-run home run to left-center by McBroom.

Romano did not factor into the decision but tossed three innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Nick Tropeano (1-0) earned the win with four innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits while striking out two. Neff (6-5) took the loss, conceding four runs on eight hits in six innings of work.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (5-4, 4.28) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Noe Toribio (1-1, 6.00).

The Ducks return home on Friday, August 16, to begin a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Dental Health Bags, courtesy of the Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check and 50% off your first online or mobile app order as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

