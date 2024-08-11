Legendary Pitching Strikes Stormers

In a tight matchup, the Lexington Legends edged past the Lancaster Stormers 2-0. The Legends' win was fueled by a standout pitching performance and timely hitting, proving too much for the Stormers at Legends Field.

Wesley Scott led the charge for Lexington, delivering a legendary performance on the mound. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven batters. Scott's dominance extended his impressive season, lowering his ERA to 1.54. The bullpen followed suit, with Jean Herrera, Jett Lodes, and Donald Goodson combining to secure the shutout, with Goodson earning his first save of the season.

Offensively, the Legends' offense was powered by a pair of crucial hits. Brady Whalen doubled in the eighth inning, continuing his consistent season, while Kole Cottam provided the game's key moment, launching a solo home run, his 22nd of the season, in the seventh inning to give Lexington a 1-0 lead. Matt Bottcher added insurance with an RBI single later in the inning, bringing the score to 2-0, and extending his hit streak to 19 games.

The Stormers struggled offensively, managing only three hits throughout the game. Lancaster's best chance came early, but Matt Swarner, despite taking the loss, delivered a solid outing. Swarner, who fell to 2-2 on the season, allowed just one earned run over 6.1 innings, striking out ten while walking none. Relievers Scott Engler, Phillip Diehl, and Stephen Nogosek combined to allow just one more run, but the damage had already been done.

The game was a pitcher's duel from start to finish, with the Legends' pitchers overwhelming Lancaster's batters. Lancaster's struggles at the plate were highlighted by a lack of discipline, as they struck out 15 times and managed just one walk.

