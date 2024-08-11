Revs Open Doubleheader with Extra Inning Walk-off

August 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution pulled out Game One of their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park, 8-7 in eight innings on a walk-off passed ball. The Long Island Ducks took the eventual rubber match of the series, 4-2 in game two.

York struck first in the second inning of game one, as Zander Wiel continued his run production from a night prior with a sacrifice fly having driven in each of the Revs' first four runs of the series. The tally was set up by Joe Perez who went first to third on a wild pitch from Wei-Yin Chen, allowing himself to score on the flyout.

Ethan Lindow pitched the first two frames in scoreless fashion but was burned by Ryan McBroom with two outs in the third inning. McBroom, who drove the game winning two-run double the night before, struck again with a sinking liner that got past the dive of Wiel in left field. The double scored two, giving the Ducks a 2-1 advantage.

York had a chance to respond quickly in the third, getting two runners on with one out but Chen escaped with a groundout and strikeout.

It remained a 2-1 game until the fifth when York finally broke through with two outs against Chen. David Washington gave York the lead with an opposite field double, scoring a pair to make it 3-2. Joe Perez followed with an RBI single and Jacob Rhinesmith capped off the four run frame with a single of his own. After five, the Revs held a 5-2 advantage.

Aaron Antonini tried to carve away, leading off the sixth with a solo home run to left field off of Lindow. The lefty was able to get out of the inning without further damage and was in line for a potential ninth consecutive winning decision to tie a franchise record.

In the seventh, York went to Frankie Bartow who got Nick Heath to fly out before JC Encarnacion homered to right field to bring the Ducks within one at 5-4. Long Island kept the game alive with a pair of two-out singles for Yoelquis Cespedes, who hit a three-run blast to right field to put Long Island ahead, 7-5. The two long balls were the first allowed by Bartow all season.

York got back-to-back singles from Rudy Martin Jr and Matt McDermott to open up the bottom of the seventh. After Martin Jr moved up to third on a fielder's choice, Perez drove a deep sac fly to center to bring the Revs within one. Rhinesmith tied the game with a clutch two-out single off the glove of a diving Ivan Castillo at second. York threatened to win as Wiel followed with a single and both runners moved up on a wild pitch, putting the winning run at third base for Alfredo Reyes. Al Alburquerque managed to punch Reyes out on a check swing to send the game to extras tied at 7-7.

Denny Bentley (3-0) retired the side in order in the eighth, preventing the inherited runner from advancing past second base.

York loaded the bases against Tim Melville with one out in their half of the eighth inning as Ciaran Devenney was hit by a pitch and Martin Jr took an intentional walk. Melville notched a strikeout of Matt McDermott, but with two outs, a passed ball by Antonini behind the plate allowed Reyes to scamper across for the winning run, giving York an 8-7 victory in game one.

Game Two was scoreless through the first two frames with Ducks starter Sal Romano retiring the first six he faced.

Revs starter Zach Neff got two outs in the third before Encarnacion hit a two-run shot to right center field to open the scoring, his third home run in as many games on the weekend.

York scratched across a run in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Martin Jr and threatened to at least draw even as McDermott scorched a ball to the gap in left center field, but Scott Kelly ran it down to keep the Ducks lead intact.

Washington greeted reliever Nick Tropeano with a solo blast to right field in the bottom of the fourth to even the score at 2-2.

Both Neff and Tropeano tossed scoreless fifth innings but Neff (6-5) ran into trouble in the sixth. Encarnacion led off with a single, and two batters later, McBroom blasted a two-run home run to left center field, putting the Ducks ahead 4-2. It was McBroom's third go-ahead two-run extra base hit in as many games in the series.

Chris Vallimont pitched the top of the seventh in his return to the Revs, his first Atlantic League outing since May 23rd after having his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers where he pitched out of Triple-A Oklahoma City's starting rotation. He worked around a two-out error to complete a scoreless inning, capping it off with a strikeout.

York brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning after singles by Rhinesmith and Reyes, but Tropeano finished four innings of relief with a game ending fly out as Long Island took game two, 4-2.

York will head to Southern Maryland for a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5:05 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 5 p.m.

Notes: The game one walk-off victory was the fifth of the season for the Revs who improved to 7-3 in extra innings (2-3 vs Long Island). Lindow worked three innings for the third consecutive start. Rhinesmith went 6-for-11 in the series. Washington's homer is his 27th of the season, breaking a tie with Nellie Rodriguez (2022) for fourth-most in a season in Revs history; it was also the 96th home run of his Atlantic League career. Martin Jr stole his league-leading 62nd base in the sixth inning of game two. York is now 62-31 on the season, owning the league's top overall record. The Revs are 19-11 in the second half, one game back of first place. The Revs fall to 22-6-2 in series; they have won seven of their last nine series with the only two losses coming in their last two home series, both against Long Island. The Revs are now 11-10 against the Ducks for the season.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.