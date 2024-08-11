Charleston Homers Way over Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Charleston Dirty Birds hit three home runs and turned those into a 6-2 win over the High Point Rockers Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. The win puts Charleston back in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League's South Division at 20-10 while the Rockers drop a game back at 19-11.

Charleston wasted no time in going on the offensive. Lead-off hitter Phillip Ervin singled to left on the first pitch he saw from Rockers starter Jeremy Rhoades (L, 2-3) before Joseph Rosa homered to right for a 2-0 lead.

High Point cut the deficit in half in the second when Ben Aklinski singled and Charleston starter Adrian Almeida (W, 6-2) issued walks to Trey Martin and Brian Parreira to load the bases. But Almeida induced a weak grounder to short from Gilberto Jimenez that resulted in an out at second with Aklinski crossing the plate. D.J. Burt grounded out to end the inning.

Charleston increased its lead to 4-1 in the third on a two-run homer by Tillman Pugh.

Rhoades exited after the fifth inning, having allowed four runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out two.

In the eighth, with Kyle Halbohn on the mound for the Rockers, Rusber Estrada hit a two-out solo shot to right to give the Dirty Birds a 5-1 lead. In the top of the ninth, a fielding error by Burt led to an RBI single from Rosa to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

Martin Figueroa homered to lead off the ninth for the Rockers, marking his third consecutive game with a homer. But reliever Ricardo Gomez retired the final three hitters to secure the win. With two outs, Connor Owings' hit a deep drive to right field that Pugh leaped against the fence in right and brought a sure home run back for the final out of the game.

The Rockers will enjoy an off day on Monday and then start a three-game home series with Gastonia on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Gastonia trails the Rockers by 2.5 games in the South Division second half race.

