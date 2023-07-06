Ducks Blast Away Again

July 6, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







It was the third straight night of the Long Island Ducks flexing their thousands of games of big league experience.

With seven Major League veterans in the lineup, the Ducks rapped out 17 hits and scored 15 runs in a 15-1 defeat of the Lancaster Barnstormers Thursday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Long Island swept the three-game series to remain within one game of the York Revolution heading into Friday night's first half finale. Long Island outscored the Barnstormers, 41-8, in the series, the most runs by an opponent in a series since Lexington put 42 on the board, June 22-24, 2021.

Thursday night opened with a home run to right by Brian Goodwin, his fifth in nine games at Clipper Magazine Stadium this year. Chance Sisco added a two-run blast off Brent Teller (4-4) later in the inning for a quick 3-0 lead. Alejandro de Aza keyed a two-run third with a triple to dead center and made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the fourth. Sam Travis hit the tenth and final home run of the series for the Ducks, a grand slam in the fourth.

With the game out of hand, manager Ross Peeples brought shortstop Jake Hoover in to pitch the ninth inning. The Ducks managed four more runs on five hits.

Matt Solter (1-0, 4-2) was the beneficiary of the onslaught in his Long Island debut. The former FerryHawk and Rocker allowed six hits and a run in six innings of work. Lancaster's only run came in the fourth on a walk to Trayvon Robinson and singles by Yeison Coca and Hoover.

Coca finished the night 3-for-4, and Trace Loehr added a pair of singles.

The Barnstormers will close out the first half on Friday night against the newly minted Spire City Ghost Hounds. Jared Lakind (3-2) will make the start for the Barnstormers against right-hander David Kubiak (4-3). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Coca's three hits extended his hitting streak to eight...He is 12-for-28...The infielder had his fourth and fifth doubles of the season...Loehr is 11-for-16 against Long Island on the season...Brian Marconi pitched three shutout innings in relief of Teller...Lancaster's lineup did not include Ariel Sandoval and Wilson Garcia.

Long Island Ducks (36-26) 15, Lancaster Barnstormers (24-36) 1

Jul 6th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Long Island

3

0

2

5

0

0

0

1

4

15

17

0

Lancaster

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

1

8

0

Long Island

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Goodwin, CF-RF

.312

5

2

2

0

0

1

1

1

2

1

1

Tejada, SS

.271

4

3

2

1

0

0

1

2

1

1

4

De Aza, RF

.292

4

2

2

0

1

0

2

1

0

1

0

1-Sandford, PR-CF

.071

1

2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Travis, 1B

.289

5

2

2

1

0

1

5

1

0

12

0

Sisco, C

.316

5

1

3

0

0

1

4

0

0

7

0

Ramos, W, DH

.317

5

0

1

0

0

0

1

1

0

0

0

Bell, LF

.292

4

0

2

0

0

0

1

0

0

1

0

DeCarlo, 3B

.278

5

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

Lin, T, 2B

.281

5

2

2

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

3

Solter, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Jose, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Alburquerque, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Quackenbush, P

.000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.277

43 15 17

2

1

3

15

6

4

27 11

1-Ran for De Aza in the 8th.

BATTING

2B: Tejada (5, Teller); Travis (13, Hoover).

3B: De Aza (1, Teller).

HR: Goodwin (8, 1st inning oïÂ¬Â Teller, 0 on, 0 out); Sisco (11, 1st inning oïÂ¬Â Teller, 1 on, 2 out);

Travis (12, 4th inning oïÂ¬Â Teller, 3 on, 0 out).

TB: Bell 2; De Aza 4; DeCarlo; Goodwin 5; Lin, T 2; Ramos, W; Sisco 6; Tejada 3; Travis 6.

RBI: Bell (28); De Aza 2 (21); Goodwin (22); Ramos, W (7); Sisco 4 (32); Tejada (9); Travis 5 (55).

2-out RBI: Travis; Sisco 4.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Tejada; Goodwin; DeCarlo.

SF: Bell.

Team RISP: 7-for-16.

Team LOB: 9.

BASERUNNING

SB: Lin, T (7, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Teller/Peroni).

FIELDING

OutïÂ¬Âeld assists: Goodwin (Dunston at 2nd base).

DP: (Lin, T-Travis).

Lancaster

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Dunston, RF-CF

.194

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

Mercedes, M, CF-2B

.294

3

0 0

0

0

0

0

1

0

2

0

Cordero, DH

.296

2

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Marconi, P

.000

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Clarke, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LaPorte, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a-Conley, PH-RF

.218

1

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Carpenter, 1B

.224

4

0 1

0

0

0

0

0

0

10

1

Robinson, T, LF

.265

3

1 0

0

0

0

0

1

3

4

0

Coca, 2B-SS

.298

4

0 3

2

0

0

0

0

1

2

5

Peroni, C

.083

4

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

2

5

0

Hoover, SS-P

.183

4

0 1

0

0

0

1

0

1

2

1

Loehr, 3B

.250

4

0 2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Teller, P

.000

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Totals

.260

34 1 8

2

0

0

1

2

7

27 11

a-Grounded out for LaPorte in the 8th.

BATTING

2B: Coca 2 (5, Solter, Solter).

TB: Carpenter; Coca 5; Cordero; Hoover; Loehr 2.

RBI: Hoover (18).

2-out RBI: Hoover.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Loehr 2; Peroni; Hoover.

GIDP: Carpenter.

Team RISP: 1-for-7.

Team LOB: 8.

BASERUNNING

SB: Hoover (9, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Solter/Sisco).

Long Island

ERA

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Solter (W, (L, pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

WP: Teller.

IBB: Ramos, W (by Teller).

HBP: Sisco (by Teller).

Pitches-strikes: Solter 90-60; Jose 10-7; Alburquerque 15-11; Quackenbush 12-11; Teller 76-43; Marconi 47-30; Clarke 17-14; LaPorte 24-16; Hoover 31-20.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Solter 9-3; Jose 0-1; Alburquerque 1-0; Quackenbush 2-0; Teller 5-2; Marconi 3-4; Clarke 0-1; LaPorte 3-0; Hoover 2-1.

Batters faced: Solter 25; Jose 4; Alburquerque 4; Quackenbush 3; Teller 22; Marconi 11; Clarke 5; LaPorte 5; Hoover 8.

Umpires: HP: Bill Rush. 1B: Dan Wetzel. 3B: Phillip Heim.

Official Scorer: Joel Schreiner

Weather: 93 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Wind: 14 mph, In From LF

First pitch: 6:36 PM

T: 2:47

Att: 2,302

Venue: Clipper Magazine Stadium

July 6, 2023

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.