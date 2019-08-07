Ducks Blank Blue Crabs Behind Mazzaro's Gem

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

L.J. Mazzilli gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out solo home run to left field off Blue Crabs starter Kyle Simon. Lew Ford's RBI infield single to second in the third extended the advantage to two.

That was all Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro (5-4) needed to earn the win. The righty tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out five. Simon (3-7) suffered the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits over seven innings with three strikeouts. Zack Weiss earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth, yielding a hit while striking out two.

Daniel Fields led the Flock with three hits, while Ford added two. Cody Mincey tossed pitched two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four batters.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their four-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Seth Simmons (5-6, 4.36) gets the ball for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (11-6, 3.16).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 13, to open a three-game series with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Irish Heritage Night at the ballpark, presented by Shandon Court! The Ducks will be wearing special Irish-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game. Fans can place bids on the game-worn jerseys by visiting the auction tables located outside the Waddle In Shop. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

