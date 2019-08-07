Ducks Blank Blue Crabs

Waldorf, MD - Wednesday's contest between the Blue Crabs and the Long Island Ducks was a rare morning game, with an 11:05 AM first pitch. It was the third morning game at Regency Furniture Stadium this season, with all three coming against the Ducks. This morning's game followed the trend from a day before in that it was a low scoring affair, the difference being that this time around Long Island came out on top, winning by a score of 2-0.

Very much like yesterday, runs were hard to come by. In a briskly paced morning contest Southern Maryland sent Kyle Simon (L, 3-7) to the hill. The right-hander was fresh off a complete game in which he didn't allow a single earned run, and had three complete games in his last five starts, and he continued to impress today. He fared very well, working seven innings on the outing while allowing two runs (one earned) and not issuing a single walk.

The first run that the match saw came in the top of the first inning on a solo homer for the Ducks' L.J. Mazzilli, who hit an identical shot just last night. The second run came to fruition in the third on a Lew Ford single that deflected off the top of Simon's glove. Ford beat out a throw despite a tremendous effort from Edwin Garcia at second base, and as a result Daniel Fields would score, giving Long Island a 2-0 advantage.

The Ducks sent Vin Mazzaro (W, 5-4) to the mound for a start on Wednesday morning. The live armed spot starter made his 32nd appearance, and his third start of the season, with those starts coming in consecutive order. Through six innings of work Mazzaro allowed just three hits and not a single run while striking out four.

The first half of the game took just 58 minutes, as Simon and Mazzaro traded quick frames back and forth.

After the pair of runs from the Ducks early, the game continued to move swiftly. After a two hour and 11 minute contest yesterday, it took just one hour and 35 minutes to reach the seventh inning stretch, yet still very little offense took place.

The relievers took the reins in the latter stages, it was Cody Mincey for Long Island and James Dysktra for Southern Maryland. The bullpen picked up where the starters began, as the dominance continued.

Not a single run would be scored after the top of the third inning, as yet another pitcher dominant affair ensued, this time swinging in favor of the Ducks, with a final score of 2-0.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Thursday August 8th for the series of a finale with the Long Island Ducks, and a 6:35 PM first pitch.

