Four Solo Home Runs Lift Barnstormers To Victory Over Bees

August 7, 2019





(Lancaster, PA) - The Lancaster Barnstormers (10-14, 34-60) defeated the New Britain Bees (7-16, 42-50) 5-3 at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday evening in the opener of a four-game midweek series in the Red Rose City.

New Britain starting pitcher Rainy Lara (5-8) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits (four home runs) over five innings of work, walking one while striking out six and tossing a wild pitch. Lancaster starting pitcher Jared Lakind (5-4) earned the win, giving up three runs on six hits (one home run) across five and two-thirds innings pitched, striking out a pair and hitting a batter. Cody Eppley tossed a scoreless frame in the ninth for his team-leading 17th save of the season.

Lancaster took an immediate 3-0 lead versus Lara in the top half of the first inning courtesy of solo home runs produced by Devon Torrence and Caleb Gindl, and an RBI single off the bat of Anderson De La Rosa. New Britain tied the game at three in the top of the third thanks to a run-scoring base knock by Bijan Rademacher that plated Zach Collier who was hit by a pitch to begin the rally, and a two-run home run to right centerfield from Jason Rogers, his eighth big fly of the campaign and second extra-base hit in as many at bats after doubling off the wall in right during his opening plate appearance in the first. The two rib-eye steaks now leap frogs Rogers ahead of 2019 Liberty Division All-Star Jonathan Galvez for the tops on the roster with 61 overall, one ahead of the 60 driven in by Galvez. The Barnstormers wasted no time jumping back out in front 4-3 doing so just a half-inning later as Andrew Aplin cracked a solo home run for his fourth roundtripper in 2019. In the last of the fifth, Joe Terdsolavich finished off the scoring on the night with a solo tater just over the short porch in right, giving him 15 four-baggers overall as Lara surrendered four homers en route to the loss while having now given up 22 this year, the most by any pitcher in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Bees tried to mount a comeback against the Lancaster bullpen, but the quartet of Alejandro Chacin, Matt Marksberry, Scott Shuman, and Eppley did not allow a hit over the course of three and one-third scoreless innings of relief as New Britain suffered their sixth consecutive loss while also falling to 0-5 in the month of August in the process. Rademacher and Rogers had two hits apiece in defeat.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, August 9th when they welcome in the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to begin a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City! Close out the week with a great evening of baseball and a cold beer! Fat Tire Belgian Ale drafts are just FIVE DOLLARS at any concession stand ALL NIGHT LONG! When the gates open at 5:35 P.M., everyone is welcome to participate in Bees Best Bites Taco Night, where fans can sample and vote for their favorite local food! All you have to do is pay five dollars for a wristband and try tacos from local restaurants! Then, vote for your favorite tacos for a chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to any Bees home game! Wristbands for the event are available at the front gate.

