Ducks Announce 2020 Kids Baseball Clinic Dates

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the dates of the team's annual Kids Baseball Clinics at Bethpage Ballpark. Children ages seven to 14 are invited to participate, and registration forms are now available. Those interested can also call (631) 940-3825, ext. 102, to sign up.

The following are the dates for this year's Kids Baseball Clinics:

SESSION 1: Monday, July 27, Tuesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 30

SESSION 2: Tuesday, August 11, Wednesday, August 12, and Thursday, August 13

Both clinic sessions will be highlighted by instruction from Long Island Ducks players and coaching staff, including 2019 Atlantic League Manager of the Year Wally Backman. Each day of the clinic will last from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and children are expected to arrive no later than 8:45. Kids should bring their own glove and bat each day and be ready to play, rain or shine.

Those participating in the Kids Baseball Clinics will also receive:

Three days of instruction at Bethpage Ballpark, the home of the Ducks

Lunch each day of the clinics in the Picnic Area

An exclusive 2020 Ducks Kids Clinics t-shirt

A brand new Long Island Ducks cap

As an added benefit, those taking part in both sessions of this year's clinics will receive a free membership to the Long Island Ducks Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union (a $25 value).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

