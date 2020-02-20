Blue Crabs Re-Sign Kent Blackstone, Josh McAdams

February 20, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Thursday afternoon the re-signing of Kent Blackstone and Josh McAdams.

Both Blackstone and McAdams had a similar season in 2019, neither began the season as a starting player, but both finished the season as everyday staples in the lineup. Blackstone began the season primarily in a pinch running role, but took advantage of every opportunity he was given. In his second start of the season, he went two for four with three RBI, a home run, and a double in 6-5 Blue Crabs victory. Within a month, Blackstone would be the everyday leadoff man for the Blue Crabs and a defensive star at second base.

"I can't wait to come back home to the Blue Crabs. We have a great group of guys coming in and look to carry over our second half success from last year and bring a championship to Southern Maryland," Blackstone, a native of northern Virginia said of his re-signing.

After limited opportunities to begin the season, Josh McAdams also excelled his way into an everyday role with the Blue Crabs in 2019. He is the ultimate utility player, at times playing over three positions in a single game. In addition to being the Blue Crabs bullpen catcher in 2019, and even occasionally appearing in a relief pitching role, McAdams' versatility and offensive success gave Manager Stan Cliburn no choice but to find a way to get the Georgia native into the lineup everyday. Even with the variety of roles, McAdams had the highest batting average on the Blue Crabs in 2019, and posted a 1.54 ERA in just under 12 innings pitched.

"I'm extremely excited to get back to Southern Maryland and looking forward to trying to bring a championship to Waldorf," McAdams said.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.