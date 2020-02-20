"Bark in the Park" Set for Sunday, June 7

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - In honor of National Love Your Pet Day, the Long Island Ducks today announced that "Bark in the Park", presented by West Hills Animal Hospital and Emergency Center, will return to Bethpage Ballpark during the 2020 season on Sunday, June 7.

Fans will be able to bring their dogs to the ballpark for that day's 1:35 p.m. game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Designated box seating sections will be reserved for fans and their dogs. Those with dogs will be allowed to enter the ballpark through the Picnic Area entrance, located down the left field line, when ballpark gates open at 12:35 p.m.

Fans wishing to bring their dog to the ballpark must purchase tickets via www.liducksgroups.com once Ducks individual game tickets go on sale in March. Season ticket and mini plan holders who wish to bring their dog to "Bark in the Park" must exchange their tickets for the June 7 game at the Bethpage Ballpark box office in advance. Groups of 25 or more interested in attending should contact the group sales department by calling (631) 940-3825. Additional questions regarding "Bark in the Park" may be sent via email to groups@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

