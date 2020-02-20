Skeeters Sign Booker T. for Pro Wrestling Event in 2020

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they will be hosting a professional wrestling event following their game at Constellation Field on July 2. The event will be hosted through five-time world champion and current WWE announcer Booker T. Huffman's promotional group, Reality of Wrestling.

The event, which will feature meet-and-greets with Booker T., along with his wife and former pro wrestler, Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman, will take place following the Skeeters' game at 6 p.m. on July 2. This will be the first-ever pro wrestling event in the nine-year history of Constellation Field.

"We are incredibly excited to bring this Reality of Wrestling event to Sugar Land for the first time," Booker T. said. "We're looking forward to a long-term relationship with the Skeeters organization and continuing to bring events to the area."

There are two specialty ticket packages for the event. Both packages include admission to the Skeeters game as well as the pro wrestling match and will go on sale in April:

$50 package - Meet-and-greet with five-time world champion Booker T, along with his wife and former WWE/WCF pro wrestler, Sharmell, a seat within the first two rows alongside the wrestling ring and a reserved ticket to Skeeters game

$25 package - Guaranteed seat in the third row alongside the wrestling ring, plus a reserved ticket to Skeeters game

"Pro wrestling and minor league baseball have a long and rich history together," said Skeeters President Christopher Hill. "These new and unique events we're bringing to Constellation Field in 2020, like pro wrestling, are critical in our efforts to attract new fans and keep our existing fans happy."

Fans with tickets to the Skeeters game on July 2 will receive free admission to the postgame pro wrestling show, with standing-room areas alongside the ring. The pro wrestling event will also be played on the Skeeters' newly-installed Texas-shaped videoboard.

Tickets for the event will be available for purchase by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/prowrestling, calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or by visiting the TDECU ticket office at Constellation Field.

For more information on Reality of Wrestling, fans can visit realityofwrestling.com.

The Skeeters, two-time winners of the Atlantic League Championship, begin their ninth season of play in the Atlantic League at Constellation Field on April 30. Season tickets and mini-plans for the 2020 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting SugarLandSkeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

Fans can also follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

