Drive lose twin-bill to Hot Rods

May 6, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







*** Part 1.2 - ASCII

Please see the attached game story from May 6, 2021.

Forest Stulting | Media and Creative Services Director

Greenville Drive

High-A East Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox

(O): 864.240.0063

(C): 864.423.7566

Fluor Field at the West End

935 South Main St, Suite 202, Greenville, SC 29601

*** Part 1.1 - ASCII

Please see the attached game story from May 6, 2021.

Forest Stulting | Media and Creative Services Director Greenville Drive High-A East Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox

(O): 864.240.0063 (C): 864.423.7566 Fluor Field at the West End 935 South Main St, Suite 202, Greenville, SC 29601

*** Part 1 - ASCII

--_000_MW4PR17MB479615C3C3D537EEA8A28E06E5579MW4PR17MB4796namp_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset=WINDOWS-1252 Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Please see the attached game story from May 6, 2021.

Forest Stulting | Media and Creative Services Director Greenville Drive High-A East Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox

(O): 864.240.0063 (C): 864.423.7566 Fluor Field at the West End 935 South Main St, Suite 202, Greenville, SC 29601

--_000_MW4PR17MB479615C3C3D537EEA8A28E06E5579MW4PR17MB4796namp_ Content-Type: text/html; charset=WINDOWS-1252 Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Please see the attached game story from May 6, 2021.

Forest Stulting | Media and Creative Services Director

Greenville Drive

High-A East Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox

(O): 864.240.0063

(C): 864.423.7566

Fluor Field at the West End

Greenville, SC - Game 1

In the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader, Bowling Green's Erick Ostberg connected on a go-ahead grand slam to lift the Hot Rods to a 7-5 victory over the Greenville Drive Thursday night at Fluor Field.

With the Drive leading, 5-3, in the top of the seventh inning, Greenville's Alex Scherff walked the first three batters of the inning. Ostberg then smacked his second home run of the game to give the Hot Rods the lead, 7-5, for good.

Bowling Green got on the board first in the second inning. Jonathan Aranda lined a two-out single to left and scored a batter later when Jonathan Qsar homered to left. Ostberg then hit his first home run of the contest, giving the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead.

Greenville got two back in the bottom half on a Devlin Granberg two-run home run that landed in the Green Monster Seats.

The home run barrage continued in the Drive's next turn at the plate. With one out, Cam Cameron blasted a solo shot that cleared the Green Monster in left. Danny Santana followed that with a solo shot of his own to left-center field for back-to-back jacks. Greenville added one more in the inning after a Tyler Esplin hit-by-pitch, Tyreque Reed single and an RBI double by Granberg. The three-run inning gave the Drive a 5-3 lead.

Brian Van Belle started the game for the Drive on the mound and lasted 4.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two home runs. He struckout six. Scherff was tagged with the loss and a blown save after 1.0 inning of work and surrendering four runs on one hit, the grand slam, and three walks.

Bowling Green's Ezequiel Zabaleta earned the win after working 2.0 innings of relief and blanking the Drive in the hit and run column while fanning four.

Granberg led the drive offensively, tallying three RBI and a homer and a double.

The Hot Rod's Ostberg's two home runs drove in five runs.

Game 2 -

Backed by a combined two-hit shutout via two Bowling Green pitchers and their second grand slam of the day and 16 hits, the Hot Rods won game 2, 14-0, to swept the twin-bill against the Drive.

Bowling Green's starter, Zack Trageton, didn't allow a Greenville hit until the leadoff batter of the fourth inning.

The Hot Rods scored two quick runs in the first inning via an RBI groundout by Qsar and an RBI single to left by Ostberg.

Bowling Green added two more in the third inning on a two-run double by Qsar, giving them a 4-0 lead.

Qsar added two RBI to his day in the fifth when he connected on a two-run double, his second of the contest. The second Hot Rods' grand slam came three batters later and capped the five run fifth, pushing their lead to 9-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, a Drive fielding error and an Ostberg RBI double extended the Hot Rods' lead to 11-0.

One inning later, Bowling Green tallied three more runs behind a Connor Hollis three-run double to give the Hot Rods a 14-0 lead.

Both Qsar and McGowan each drove in four RBI. Aranda had a game-high four hits.

Mckendry earned the win by hurling 3.2 innings in relief, allowing just one hit while fanning five.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.