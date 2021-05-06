Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 6 vs. Rome)

The Dash face Rome for the third consecutive evening tonight. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH vs. Rome Braves

RHP Johan Dominguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Ricky DeVito (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #3

HE'S SEEN A THING OR TWO

Dash starter Johan Dominguez makes his Dash debut Thursday after joining the team via trade with Milwaukee in 2018. Dominguez played for four minor-league teams that season, making the Dash his sixth squad he will pitch for. A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the right-hander signed with the Brewers in 2016, where he was used as a reliever with the DSL Brewers. He spent parts of three seasons with the DSL Brewers, eventually getting shipped to the White Sox, where he began to take on the role of a starter more frequently.

THE RICKY DEVITO FILE

Ricky DeVito joined the Braves organization as an 8th round pick from Seton Hall in 2019. From there, DeVito quickly rose through the minor-league ranks. After just one appearance with the GCL Braves, DeVito moved up to rookie-level Danville, fanning 23 batters in 19 innings. Another promotion was in the works for DeVito, as he rose to Low-A Rome and started four games.

A 2018 2nd Team All-American, DeVito was named Big East Pitcher of the Year after posting a 6-3 record with a 1.88 ERA, 67 strikeouts in 62.1 innings.

BASEBALL IS A GAME OF RUNS

The Dash offense continued to produce Wednesday night, this time with a pair of long-balls. Luis Curbelo, making his Dash debut, tallied four RBIs, including a 386-foot homer. Not to be outdone, Bryce Bush logged his first Dash hit when he blasted a two-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Dash a five run second inning.

As it stands, Luis Curbelo leads the High-A EaSt League in slugging through two games, slugging an eye-popping 1.200. Lenyn Sosa ranks in the top 10 in hits with four after two strong offensive games. Luis Mieses has one of six triples hit in the inaugural two games of the league, boasting a slugging percentage of better than .700.

As a team, the Dash are averaging 6 runs a game, and will look to replicate that offensive output against Rome again today.

THE GOOD AND THE BAD

While the Dash offense has broken out, there still are opportunities for greater offensive outputs. The Dash are hitting .227 with runners in scoring position, a number that decreases to .200 with two outs. In total, the Dash left 21 runners on base through two games/

THE DIAPER DANDIES BABY!

Both Lenyn Sosa and Luis Mieses made franchise history upon making their High-A East League debut. Despite being the two youngest Dash players, both Sosa and Mieses have produced on the diamond. Sosa registered four hits in his first two games, while Mieses showed strong defensive instincts, belting a three-run homer and a triple in the process.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT!

The biggest change made to the game this year in High-A was the addition of the "step off rule". Only in place at the High-A level, each pitcher must disengage the rubber before throwing to a base or trying to pick off a runner. If a pitcher does not disengage the rubber and throws to first, they will be charged with a balk. The rule figures to create an increase in overall offense and stolen base opportunities.

11 NEW FOES - AND ONE FAMILIAR ONE

With the start of the 2021 season, the Winston-Salem Dash welcome a host of new foes to Truist Stadium in time for the new season. Gone are the days and teams of the Carolina League and here are the days of the High-A East League. Featuring teams from eight states, the Dash will take on clubs from New York, Kentucky, Georgia, and more. The lone team the Dash are familiar with? The Wilmington Blue Rocks, who the Dash have played 183 times and bested 103 (.560).

