Drillers Top Cards in Opener on Saturday

August 25, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





TULSA, Ok. - The Tulsa Drillers took the series opener with a 5-0 win against the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

Cardinals RHP Anthony Shew (L, 6-8) and Drillers RHP Tony Gonsolin (W, 6-0) alternated scoreless work through the first 4.5 frames, but Tulsa (34-25, 68-61) powered in front in the bottom of the fifth. With one on and one down, SS Gavin Lux got a hold of one for a two-run blast to right field, opening a 2-0 lead for the Drillers.

Following Gonsolin's five scoreless stanzas, RHP Andrew Istler tossed a scoreless sixth inning before Tulsa added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth. A walk, a base hit and a bunt single loaded the bases with no outs, before 1B Mike Ahmed pulled a two-run single to left field. Two outs later with the bases full, LHP Elniery Garcia hit RF DJ Peters with a pitch, forcing home the third run of the inning to make it 5-0.

Istler kept the Cards at bay through the rest of his three frames, before LHP Jason Richman closed the 5-0 win with a scoreless ninth for the Drillers.

Final Homestand features David Eckstein Bobbleheads, Three Fireworks Shows, Championship Steins, St. Louis Cardinals Ticket Vouchers and more Aug. 28 - Sept. 3

The Cardinals continue the final road trip of the season at 7:05pm on Sunday in Tulsa. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Coyotes Sports Cafe Pregame Show.

The Cardinals then return home for the final homestand of the 2018 Regular Season from Tuesday, August 28 - Monday, Sept. 3, featuring:

-Tuesday, August 28, 6:30pm - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Book Drive benefiting Springfield-Greene County Public Library and Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Wednesday, August 29, 6:30pm - Purina Woof Wednesday with all dogs welcome at the ballpark. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Thursday, August 30, 7:10pm - St. Louis Cardinals 2019 Ticket for Two Voucher Giveaway (2,000), Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night and Pregame On-Field Happy Hour. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Friday, August 31, 7:10pm - Friday Fireworks with Modern Juke Box Hits. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, Sept. 1, 6:10pm - Budweiser St. Louis Cardinals 1982 World Championship Beer Stein Giveaway (2,000, 21+), Specialty Teal Jersey Auction to benefit GYNCA and Fans-On-Field Fireworks & Kids Dance Party. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, Sept. 2, 6:10pm - Aaron Sachs & Associates David Eckstein First Batter Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Fireworks with Fan Request Music, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Monday, Sept. 3, 12:15pm - Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for 2019 Springfield Cardinals Game for all fans. Gates open at 11:15am.

For information about becoming a Season Ticket Holder, organizing a Group Outing, booking a Birthday Party or ordering Individual Game Tickets right now, call the Front Office at (417) 863-2143 or visit SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Texas League Stories from August 25, 2018

