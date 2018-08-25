Corny Dogs Treat Great Crowd to Extra-Inning Thriller

FRISCO, Texas - Playing as the "Frisco Corny Dogs" on State Fair Night, the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, fell 2-1 to the Midland RockHounds in 10 innings Saturday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

BIG MOMENTS

* The RockHounds took the lead in the 10th on a wild pitch.

* Taylor Hearn delivered five scoreless innings, striking out seven in the process.

* The Corny Dogs struck first on a Jose Cardona RBI single in the third.

KEY CORNY DOGS PERFORMERS

* Taylor Hearn: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

* Pedro Payano: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

* Jose Cardona: 2-for-4, RBI, HBP

NEWS AND NOTES

* Saturday's crowd of 11,838 is the ninth-largest in franchise history. The nine largest crowds have come since the start of 2015, the first full season that the Greenberg Sports Group began operating the franchise.

* Frisco played its Texas League-leading 15th extra-inning contest of the season Saturday.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Midland, Sunday, 7:05 p.m.

Probables: LHP Brett Martin (2-8, 6.64) vs. RHP Norge Ruiz (4-8, 4.50)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

