Hooks Avoid No-Hitter, Drop Series

August 25, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Midland RockHounds carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning on Friday night, and hung on for a 3-1 victory over the Hooks in the series finale at Whataburger Field in front of a crowd of 5,097.

Right-hander Parker Dunshee fired 7.1 hitless frames, allowing just one baserunner through the game's first seven innings.

Hooks righty Justin Ferrell made a spot start in place of Forrest Whitley, who was scratched from his Friday assignment. Ferrell tossed two scoreless innings to begin the ballgame.

In the third, Houston Astros righty Chris Devenski entered the game. Devenski made the second appearance of a rehab assignment with Corpus Christi. He allowed a leadoff single to Jason Goldstein but bounced back to strike out the next two batters. Tyler Ramirez then hit a deep fly ball to left field which deflected off the glove of Carmen Benedetti, who crashed into the fence. In the process, the ball landed into the Goodwill Zone for a two-run homer.

Ryan Hartman replaced Devenski in the fourth. The lefty retired the first nine batters, including three strikeouts. In the seventh, Skye Bolt greeted Hartman with a leadoff home run to left field. Bolt's eighth blast of the season gave Midland a 3-0 advantage.

In the eighth, Dunshee walked Benedetti to begin the frame. He recorded the first before being replaced by Kyle Finnegan. Finnegan induced a fly out from Josh Rojas but then walked Stephen Wrenn and Ryne Birk in consecutive at-bats. Ronnie Dawson stepped in with the bases loaded, but Finnegan struck him out to end the threat and keep the no-hit bid alive.

The Hooks finally broke through in the ninth. Lorenzo Quintana reached on an infield single against Finnegan. Randy Cesar followed with a single through the right side. Finnegan then got a fielder's choice from Abraham Toro and struck out Benedetti for the second out.

With runners at the corners, Chas McCormick legged out an infield single to plate Corpus Christi's first run and make it a 3-1 game. Rojas then worked a walk to load the bases. Finnegan rebounded with a strikeout looking of Wrenn to end the ballgame.

The Hooks begin a three-game set against the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 25, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.