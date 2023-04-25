Drillers Slide Past Travs in Day Game

North Little Rock, AR-The Tulsa Drillers took the opener of a series from the Arkansas Travelers in day game on Tuesday in front of 6,330 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park. Each team had only six hits in the game but the Drillers slugged a pair of home runs while the Travs had no extra base hits. Drillers starter Nick Frasso dealt five innings of one-run ball for the win while four relievers combined to keep the Travs off board the rest of the game with John Rooney picking up his third save of the year. Arkansas starter Bryce Miller was good but took no decision giving up just one run on one hit (a solo homer) over five innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

Moments That Mattered

Tulsa took the lead in the top of the sixth inning on a double steal of second and home with Jonny DeLuca crossing the plate.

Arkansas had multiple chances late in the game including the eighth inning when they had the tying runs in scoring position with one out and the bases loaded with two out but were unable to convert.

Notable Travs Performances

SS Leo Rivas: 2-4, RBI

RHP Bryce Miller: 5 IP, H, R, BB, 5 K, HR

News and Notes

The game was delayed 44 minutes at the start by rain.

Arkansas now sits one game back of Tulsa in the Texas League North Division.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with right-hander Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.50) on the mound against righty Kyle Hurt (0-0, 0.00). It is the Dog Days of Summer with first pitch at 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

