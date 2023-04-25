Drillers Move into First with Win over Arkansas

April 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - A battle for first place in the Texas League North Division took place on Tuesday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park, as both the Tulsa Drillers and the Arkansas Travelers entered the matchup with identical 10-5 records. Tulsa's pitching staff was once again impressive and the difference in the game as the Drillers bats provided enough offensive support to earn a 4-1 win.

The Los Angeles Dodgers #10 prospect, Nick Frasso, earned his first professional win in the game with help from four scoreless innings from the Drillers bullpen.

Both sides were held scoreless through the first two innings until Arkansas used three hits in the third inning to score the game's first run.

Tulsa went on to score four unanswered run that began when Imanol Vargas tied the game in the fourth inning with a solo home run.

Tulsa used smart base running to take the lead in the sixth inning. With runners at first and third, Jorbit Vivas and Jonny DeLuca executed a double steal, with DeLuca swiping home, to give the Drillers a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh, a wild pitch allowed Eddys Leonard to score from third to increase the margin to 3-1.

Jose Ramos added the Drillers final run of the afternoon with a solo home run in the ninth inning.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Vivas extended his minor league best 16-game hitting streak with a sixth inning single.

*The win by Frasso was his first since March 17, 2019 when he led Loyola Marymount University to a 7-3 win over Santa Clara.

*John Rooney pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his third save of the season and of his professional career.

*With the home runs from Vargas and Ramos, the Drillers have now hit a home run in six consecutive games.

*For the second consecutive game, the Drillers bullpen held the opposition scoreless. Tulsa relievers have not allowed a run in the last 12.1 innings.

*First pitch was at 11:49 a.m. as the game was delayed 44 minutes due to rain in the North Little Rock area.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their six-game series with the Travelers on Wednesday at Dickey-Stephens Park. Game two will begin at 6:35 p.m. and the pitching matchup will be:

Tulsa - RHP Kyle Hurt (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Arkansas - RHP Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.50 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.