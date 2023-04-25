Hooks Falter Late, Drop Opener

April 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - The RockHounds rallied for 11 runs over their final three trips to the plate Tuesday afternoon, stunning the Hooks, 15-14, in the series opener at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Kenedy Corona's two home runs highlighted a 15-hit attack by Corpus Christi. Corona, now up to four homers in his first six Double-A games, and Joey Loperfido combined for back-to-dingers to open sixth, kicking off an eight-run rally. Aided by a two-run double from Quincy Hamilton in the frame, the Hooks had washed away a 4-2 deficit.

Colin Barber put CC in front, 11-4, in the seventh with an opposite-field RBI two-bagger. Barber, who had plated a run in the second with a double off the left-field wall, finished the day 4-for-5 with four RBIs.

Following a Midland rally in the home half, the Hooks countered with three in the eighth. Corona opened the frame with a 440-foot bomb over the 18-foot fence in left. Loperfido and Juan Santander, the 20-year-old making his Double-A debut, then singled to set the stage for Shay Whitcomb's RBI double. Barber capped the outburst with a run-scoring knock to right.

Loperfido is now hitting .471 with four long balls and eight RBIs in four Class AA games.

The Hounds though answered with six in the eighth against Aaron Brown. It was a two-run double by Lawrence Butler that handed Midland the walk-off win in the ninth.

Nine-hole hitter Denzel Clarke homered twice and knocked in five while working a pair of walks in his Double-A debut. The bottom third of the RockHounds lineup teamed to go 8-for-12 with 10 runs scored, three home runs and nine RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.