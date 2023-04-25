Riders Drop Heartbreaker in Amarillo to Open Series

April 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took 6-0 and 7-1 leads, but could not hold them in an eventual 9-7 loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night from HODGETOWN.

With the RoughRiders (8-8) leading 7-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Amarillo (9-7) scored six runs to tie the game, including a three-run, game-tying home run from Tristin English. In the bottom of the eighth, Deyvison De Los Santos hammered a go-ahead homer against Nick Starr (1-2) and the Sod Poodles added a sacrifice fly to take a 9-7 lead.

In his start, Owen White thew the first quality start for a RoughRiders pitcher, ceding three runs over his six innings while striking out four and walking one. White retired the first 10 he faced and, through five innings, had only allowed one baserunner on a single.

On the offensive side, Kellen Strahm started the Riders scoring with an RBI double in the third. Evan Carter and Dustin Harris both smacked two-run singles in the fourth to make it 5-0 before Carter cracked a solo homer in the sixth to boost the lead. It was Carter's fourth home run of the season to lead the team.

Nick Tanielu was the star of the night for Frisco, doubling twice and tripling home a run in the seventh to become the first RoughRiders player with three extra-base hits in the same game this season.

Jake Rice (2-0) threw a scoreless inning in relief for Amarillo to earn the win and Kyle Backhus locked it down for his third save of the season.

The RoughRiders meet with Amarillo on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:05 p.m. for the second game of the series. RHP Nick Krauth (1-1, 2.08) starts for Frisco against RHP Luke Albright (1-1, 7.71).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.