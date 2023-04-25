Missions Collect 10 Hits, Drop Game One to Naturals

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. It was a pitcher's duel throughout the first four innings before the Naturals got things going in the fifth inning. San Antonio plated their first run in the sixth inning. However, a five-run eighth inning proved to be too much to handle for San Antonio. The Missions drop game one by a final score of 8-3.

Anthony Veneziano was the starting pitcher for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The Missions loaded the bases against the southpaw in the bottom of the first inning. Ripken Reyes drew a leadoff walk. Veneziano struck out the next two batters before giving up a single to Pedro Castellanos. Tirso Ornelas drew a walk to load the bases. Juan Fernandez grounded into a force out to end the inning.

San Antonio had more scoring opportunities in the bottom of the third inning. With one out in the frame, Korry Howell hit a double and stole third base. Connor Hollis hit a ground ball to shortstop and Howell was thrown out at home attempting to score. Castellanos hit a single to keep the inning alive. With two runners on and two outs, Ornelas struck out to end the inning.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After cruising through the first four innings, the Naturals scored the first runs of the game in the top of the fifth inning. With one out in the frame, Jake Means hit a single and Jimmy Govern reached base on a fielding error. Parker bates drove in Means with a base hit to right field. Govern came in to score as bates was thrown out trying to steal second base. Northwest Arkansas took a 2-0 lead.

The Naturals had another scoring opportunity in the top of the sixth inning. With Seth Mayberry in the game, Peyton Wilson hit a single and John Rave drew a walk. After retiring the next batter, Jorge Bonifacio drew a walk to load the bases. Wilson came in to score after Robbie Glendinning was hit by a pitch. The naturals improved their lead to 3-0.

The Missions had a chance to end the shutout in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Christian Chamberlain, Hollis hit a single and stole second base to start the frame. After striking out Castellanos, Ornelas hit a single and scored Hollis. On the play, Ornelas advanced to second base on a fielding error. Fernandez drew a walk to put two runners on base. Daniel Johnson struck out and Chandler Seagle grounded out to end the inning. San Antonio trailed 3-1.

The Naturals extended their lead in the top of the eighth after plating five runs on five hits. Facing Lake Bachar, Luca Tresh drew a leadoff walk. Jorge Bonifacio drove him in with an RBI triple. Glendinning drove in Bonifacio with a base hit to center field. With two runners on base, Tyler Tolbert drove in both runners with a triple. After Edwuin Bencomo came on to pitch, Wilson singled and drove in Tolbert. Northwest Arkansas increased their lead to 8-1.

The Missions began a comeback attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and added two more runs to their total. Facing Yefri Del Rosario, Ornelas hit a two-out double to extend the inning. Fernandez drove in Ornelas with a double down the left field line. Johnson drove in Fernandez with a base hit to left field. The Missions trailed 8-3.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 8-3

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 7-8 on the season

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 1-5, 2B, SB, 3 K

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch 4/26

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 2-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB, K

* Nolan Watson (Missions Starter): L, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R (ER), K

* Anthony Veneziano (Naturals Starter): W, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday, April 26th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (1-2, 5.91) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Ronald Medrano (0-0, --) is scheduled to pitch for the Naturals. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

