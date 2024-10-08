Dragons Open Camp this Week

October 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons opened training camp today for the 2024-25 Federal Prospects Hockey League season.

Led by head coach Jerome Bechard, the team enters its sixth season in the league with 30 players in camp. The complete camp roster is as follows:

FORWARDS - Hunter Bersani, Daniel Belov, Jay Croop, Austin Daae, Scott Docherty, Ryan Galvin, Damon Furuseth, Alexander Jmaeff, Dominik Kafka, Steven Klinck, Justin MacDonald, Kyle Moore, Ty Moore, Jake Raleigh, Eli Rivers, Jestin Somero, Alex Storjohann, Cody Wickline.

DEFENSEMEN - Nathan Balkwill, Cordell Boyko, Brian Dunford, Braeden Harbison, Connor Lind, Jordan Popoff, Nolan Slachetka, Kirk Underwood

GOALTENDERS - Tatsunoshin Ishida, Trever Roy, Will Salnek, Phil-Antoine Trepanier

Home opening weekend will be November 1 and 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Columbus opens the season on the road the weekend of October 18-19 against the Monroe Moccasins, one of two new teams in the Continental Division. The other new team is the Athens Rock Lobsters, the only in-state rival for the River Dragons this season.

Full season tickets are on sale now and single game seats will go on sale October 21 at 10 am online at RDragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.