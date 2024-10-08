Prowlers Announce Players Not at Camp

October 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the following players are not expected to begin training camp in Port Huron.

Jake Vaughan (F) - Attending ECHL camp with the South Carolina Stingrays and also signed with the SPHL Peoria Rivermen. The Prowlers retain his FPHL rights.

Liam Freeborn (F) - Attending SPHL camp with the Birmingham Bulls. The Prowlers retain his FPHL rights.

Ben Brockway (D) - Attending SPHL camp with the Macon Mayhem. The Prowlers retain his FPHL rights.

Conor Foley (F) - Became an assistant coach at SUNY Fredonia.

Jeromey Rancourt (F) - Became an assistant coach at Atlantic Coast Academy.

Dominic Loubert (D) - Likely retiring.

Chace McCardle (D) - Likely retiring.

Ian Wallace (G) - Having surgery and will be out 3-6 months.

Braden Deck (D) - Unsure about playing.

Evan Foley (F) - Injured, no longer player.

Adam Heinzl (D) - Will join the team next week.

Vincent Dekumbis (F) - Expected to join the team later in camp.

Dalton Jay (F) - Retired.

Mitch Jones (D) - Became a firefighter, will play when available.

William Strömbäck (F) - Medical emergency.

