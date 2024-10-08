Forward Van Orsdel Joins Training Camp

The Port Huron Prowlers have made another addition to the forward core with the signing of Elliot Van Orsdel. He was released by the Binghamton Black Bears on Tuesday.

A native of Eveleth, Minnesota, Van Orsdel played his college hockey at the University of Southern Maine over the past two years. He appeared in 16 games and put up seven points for the Huskies.

Van Orsdel spent the two years before college with the Minnesota Mullets of the USPHL Premier. After leading the team with 39 assists and 54 points in 2020-21, he captained the Mullets in 2021-22. Overall, he finished his junior career with 90 points in 78 games.

