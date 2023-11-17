Dragons Make Moves Ahead of Home Opener

November 17, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced a host of roster moves today ahead of the team's home opener against the Mississippi Sea Wolves tonight at 7:35 pm.

First, forward Jay Croop has returned from the injured reserve list while forward Carson Andreoli was moved to the 15-day IR retroactive to November 10. Andreoli would be eligible to return on November 25 at the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Next the team announced the loan of goaltender Tyler Roy to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL and the loan of defenseman Michael Greco to the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL as well.

Finally, the team has traded forward Steven Klinck to the Elmira River Sharks for future considerations.

This year's new maximum roster size of 19 players has forced more frequent player movement in order to maintain the league limits of no less than six rookies per team, and no more than five veterans dressed in any game.

The Continental Division-leading River Dragons host the Mississippi Sea Wolves tonight at 7:35 pm in the team's 2023-24 home opener. Join us early for the pregame ceremony introducing this year's team before the opening puck drop! Single game seats are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2023

Dragons Make Moves Ahead of Home Opener - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.