Carolina Makes Three Roster Moves,

November 17, 2023







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have made multiple roster moves ahead of Game One against the Blue Ridge Bobcats. Defenseman James Farmer and goalie Mario Cavaliere have been activated to the current roster while defenseman Jordan Popoff has been released on waivers.

Farmer, who played in the first two games of the season for the Thunderbirds in Danbury, returns from a stint in the SPHL with the Knoxville Ice Bears and the Fayetteville Marksmen. Farmer played in five games for Knoxville recording an assist while playing in a game for Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Cavaliere returns to the roster after serving as an emergency backup goalie for the Knoxville Ice Bears on Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds roster currently sits at 18 players with 10 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies.

Carolina hosts the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Friday evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from the Annex.

