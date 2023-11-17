Binghamton Wrangles Elmira on Country Night

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears and Elmira River Sharks met for a Friday night match-up at Visions Veteran Memorial Arena. It was the home team that skated away with the 8-3 victory during the country night festivities.

The first period started with neither team giving an inch until the final five minutes were Binghamton scored in bunches. The first goal came from Dan Stone with the extra attacker due to a delayed penalty. The captain, Tyson Kirkby, would double the lead on the power play only a minute later, then Gavin Yates would score from behind the goal line only nine seconds later. The first period would be rounded out by Austin Thompson who would find twine forty-eighty seconds after. This would send Binghamton to the first intermission up four nothing. A new franchise best, four goals in 1:57.

The Black Bears would keep their foot on the gas pedal as Thomas Wray would clean up a rebound out in front. The lead would increase again when Brendan Stanko beat the goaltender halfway through the period on the power play. Elmira would finally get on the board as Houston Wilson beat Connor McAnanama to round out the scoring in the second.

The third period was quiet until the end when penalties lead to back-to-back goals for Martin Moucha which brought the River Sharks back to within striking distances. However, Brendan Stanko and Andrew Logar put on the finishing touches with two power play goals for Binghamton. Special teams were the name of the game for this one as the Black Bears were four for five and the River Sharks went two for ten.

