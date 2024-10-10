Dragons Deal for Goaltender Bernard

October 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has traded defenseman Egor Dolkart and forward Daniel Belov to the Hudson Valley Venom in exchange for goaltender Sammy Bernard.

The 30-year-old Bernard appeared in 33 games with the Elmira River Sharks last season, posting a 15-17-0 record to go with a 3.57 goals against average and .914 save percentage. Standing 6-foot-5 and 216-pounds, Bernard has spent most of his career in the SPHL, with occasional stints in the ECHL and a season in Poland in 2019-20.

Columbus will host an intrasquad preseason exhibition game this Saturday at 6 pm ET, with limited tickets available through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office. The River Dragons will then open the season on the road October 18 and 19 against the Monroe Moccasins before Home Opening Weekend November 1 and 2 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Season tickets are on sale now by calling the River Dragons office at (706) 507-4625 or visiting RDragons.com.

