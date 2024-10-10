Hudson Valley Venom Add 2 Forwards During Training Camp

Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) acquired forward Jonas Leas from the Blue Ridge Bobcats to complete an earlier trade, and signed forward Kellan Rosenbaum to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Each rookie will arrive this week and participate in Venom training camp.

Leas' acquisition completes a trade that sent forward Darius Davidson from Hudson Valley to Blue Ridge. The 24-year-old played one game with the Binghamton Black Bears last season, held scoreless in his professional debut Feb. 24 against the Watertown Wolves.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound native of Yukon Territory in Canada played three seasons at Morrisville State College in New York after beginning his NCAA career at Elmira College. In 2022-23, Leas had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 24 games at SUNY Morrisville.

Rosenbaum played two seasons at Niagara University, including last season when he had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 17 games. The 25-year-old had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 19 games with them in 2021-22, and 103 points (34 goals, 69 assists) in 41 games with the Niagara Whalers in the GMHL in 2019-20.

The Venom will host the Danbury Hat Tricks in a preseason game this Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY.

The regular season begins on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., when the Venom host the defending champion Binghamton Black Bears.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

For more information, please visit HudsonValleyVenom.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @HudsonValleyVenom, and X (formerly Twitter): @HVVenomHockey.

