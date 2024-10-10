Black Bears Name Captains for the 2024-25 Season

October 10, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the captains for the 2024-25 season. Tyson Kirkby will continue to serve as team captain along with Jesse Anderson remaining as assistant captain from last year's Commissioners Cup squad.

Earlier this week, Head Coach Brant Sherwood informed the team that FPHL Defenseman of the Year, Dakota Bohn, and Playoff MVP, Gavin Yates, have been named assistant captains for the upcoming season.

Bohn is a Michigan native that played in 44 of 56 games during the regular season, recorded 16 goals and 35 assists. Of the 16 goals, 10 were recorded on the power play and two short-handed. Yates will skate in his fourth season as a Black Bear, and is one of two players to receive the recognition of Playoff MVP. Yates has played in the FPHL for six seasons and has won two Commissioner's Cup titles (Watertown 2018). Since joining the Black Bears franchise in the fall of 2021, Yates has skated in 113 regular season games and 14 postseason contests, third all-time in organization history.

Congratulations to our four captains, Tyson Kirkby, Jesse Anderson, Dakota Bohn and Gavin Yates!

