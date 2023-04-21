Dragons Burn 'Caps, 7-3

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw their bullpen struggle as the Dayton Dragons used a massive seventh inning to propel them to a 7-3 victory Friday night in front of 4,205 fans at LMCU Ballpark.

After not allowing an earned run through the first three games of the series, the Whitecaps bullpen struggled mightily, allowing five runs in the seventh inning. Meanwhile, the offense finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the defeat.

Dayton jumped on the lead early, plating two runs in the first inning as Austin Callahan roped an RBI double before Michael Trautwein plated Callahan to take the 2-0 advantage. Whitecaps designated hitter Austin Murr opened the third with a triple before Steele Walker scored him on an RBI groundout, and Jace Jung blasted his first homer of the year, leveling the game at two. The Whitecaps managed just one hit past the third inning as Dayton exploded for five runs in the seventh - featuring a two-run home run from prized prospect Edwin Arroyo and an RBI triple from Tyler Callihan - storming back in front 7-2. West Michigan cut into the lead in the bottom half of the frame as Chris Meyers scored on a wild pitch, but it was too little too late as Dragons closer Myles Gayman struck out the final three 'Caps hitters to earn the 7-3 victory.

The Dragons improve to 5-8 while the Whitecaps fall to 8-5 and now sit a half-game behind the Lake County Captains for first place in the Midwest League East Division. Dragons reliever Jayvien Sandridge (1-1) allowed one run through two innings in his first win of the year, as Whitecaps pitcher Angel Reyes (1-1) gave up five runs through just an inning in the loss. 'Caps shortstop Danny Serretti collected a double in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to a team-best nine games.

The Whitecaps and Dragons play the penultimate game of this six-game series at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday at 2:00 pm. Australian lefty Jack O'Loughlin makes a start for West Michigan against the Dragons Julian Aguilar. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

