Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

Friday, April 21, 2023lGame # 13

LMCU Ballparkl Grand Rapids, Mich. l6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-8) at West Michigan Whitecaps (8-4)

RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 1.80) vs. RH Garrett Burhenn (0-1, 14.73)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Thursday: West Michigan 2, Dayton 0 (8 innings). The Dragons were limited to two hits in a game that was shortened by rain, ending in the bottom of the eighth inning with West Michigan batting. Blake Dunn and Edwin Arroyo each had a single for the Dragons. West Michigan scored in the third and fifth innings. The Dragons did not commit an error for the third straight game in the series.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn is 13th in the MWL in OPS (.931), 11th in slugging percentage (.516), and 13th in on-base percentage (.415). He is tied for 10th in RBI (8) and tied for fifth in stolen bases (5).

Starting pitcher Thomas Farr is tied for sixth in the league in ERA (1.80).

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 22 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.89) at West Michigan LH Jack O'Loughlin (0-2, 7.50)

Sunday, April 23 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuna (1-0, 2.16) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (0-1, 4.50)

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various media outlets in 2023. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 25 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26).

