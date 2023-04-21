Peoria Sweeps Doubleheader in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. -- The TinCaps dropped a pair of close games on Friday night to the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) at Dozer Park. In a doubleheader necessitated by a rainout Thursday, Fort Wayne fell 5-3 in the first game and 3-2 in the nightcap.

Third baseman Marcos Castoñon and right fielder Joshua Mears both homered for the TinCaps in the front-half, as Fort Wayne led 3-1 through four innings. 'Caps starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte struck out a season-high seven batters in four innings. However, the Chiefs plated four runs in the fifth and went on to claim the seven-inning contest.

Then in the back-half, TinCaps starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos turned in a quality six-inning start. Though the left-hander allowed a run in the first inning, he went on to retire 15 consecutive batters before surrendering a pair of runs in the sixth, including a go-ahead, inside-the-park home run by Chiefs right fielder Tyler Reichenborn that gave the home side a 2-1 advantage.

The TinCaps, who had initially tied the game, 1-1, in the fifth, pulled to within one and had the tying run at third base in the top of the seventh, but were unable to equalize. Fort Wayne finished 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

Leadoff hitter Jakob Marsee reached base four times in the second game with a single and three walks. Castoñon added two more hits.

Next Game: Saturday, April 22 @ Peoria Chiefs (7:35 p.m. ET)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Adam Mazur (No. 6 Padres prospect)

Chiefs Probable Starter: RHP Trent Baker

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV (subscription)

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

