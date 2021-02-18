Dragons Announce 2021 Schedule, Includes 120 Games

February 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons today announced their game schedule for the 2021 season, the Dragons' 21st year in downtown Dayton. Find the Printable 2021 Dayton Dragons schedule.

Due to COVID-19 and a delayed spring training, the season will begin on May 4th and end later in September than ever before. The schedule includes 120 total games. The Dragons will play 60 home games at Day Air Ballpark and 60 road games. Each home stand will run Tuesday through Sunday against the same opponent.

The Dragons will open the 2021 High-A Central season on the road at the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, May 4th. The home opener is Tuesday, May 11th when the Dragons will host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. The final home game â and regular season game â is scheduled for Sunday, September 19th. For the 2021 season, the All-Star game will not be played and there will also not be any post-season playoffs.

All home game times have been set for the 2021 season. All Monday through Saturday games will start at 7:05 p.m., and all Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m.

The 2021 season will be the 120th year of Minor League Baseball and the 21st for the Dayton Dragons. The Dragons are now the Reds Class A-Advanced ("High A") club in what Major League Baseball has named the High-A Central League. It features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

Eastern Division

Dayton Dragons

Fort Wayne TinCaps

Great Lakes Loons

Lake County Captains

Lansing Lugnuts

West Michigan Whitecaps

Western Division

Beloit Snappers

Cedar Rapids Kernels

Peoria Chiefs

Quad Cities River Bandits

South Bend Cubs

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

"We are very excited about the 2021 season," noted Dragons team president, Robert Murphy. "In the past week we have accepted the invitation to become a member of the new Professional Development League in partnership with the Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball; we announced our 2021 manager and coaching staff; and now we have a 2021 schedule. The prognosis for the upcoming season looks positive."

"Our next steps will be to work with the health department on stadium capacity, safe return of fans, and a game plan for all of our ticket holders," commented Murphy. "With the large number of Dragons season ticket holders, and such a great fan base, this will be a complex project that will take some time to put together. Please be patient."

The Dragons are working with local health department officials on the safe re-opening of Day Air Ballpark. Once more is available on re-opening plans and seating capacity for the 2021 season, the Dragons will reach out to all ticket holders and media.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.